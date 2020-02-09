× Band of snow moving east out of the area- Winter weather advisories have already or will be canceled as the precipitation move east of the the area

Bands of snow have been moving east across the Chicago Metropolitan area this afternoon. Intensity has been quite variable with the snowfall intensity pulsating from heavy to very light. With temperatures hovering near or just above freezing, most area roads are just wet or slushy and accumulations have been held to just an inch or two at most. The snow had transitioned to rain across the south suburbs by mid-afternoon.

The area of snow and rain will continue east out of the area during the rest of this afternoon and any remaining winter weather advisories should be canceled by evening. The advisories across southern portions of the Chicago area have already been canceled.

Once the snow moves out, there will be some patchy drizzle, light rain, and some fog and with temperatures near or above freezing, little if any icing problems are anticipated.

Midway Airport reported one-half inch of snow today.