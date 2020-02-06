× With new logo & color, Chicago Fire FC reveals their 2020 home jersey

CHICAGO – With the start of a new era quickly approaching, many fans of the team were wondering what their kits might look like for the upcoming 2020 season.

This week, Chicago Fire FC fans got their answer, at least for the games that will be played at Soldier Field.

Here’s the new 2020 jersey for @ChicagoFire FC, “The Homecoming Kit” as they start a new era in Chicago at Soldier Field with a new logo. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/fA88iaNdni — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 6, 2020

On Wednesday, the team unveiled their new home jersey for the 2020 season that will make its debut during the team’s first home game on Saturday, March 21st at Soldier Field. It’s the first home game the team will play after making the decision to move from SeatGeek Stadium last year.

The jersey changes from red to blue while also featuring the new logo for the club and the MLS’ 25th anniversary patch on each sleeve.

No place like home. 🔥 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐢𝐭 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TFelyeRMgi — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) February 6, 2020

The team wearing those jerseys will have a new look as well under new head coach Raphael Wicky as a number of new players this upcoming season, with major roster turnover after a playoff-less 2018 & 2019 season.