× Real Housewives Of Toronto’s Ann Kaplan Says There’s No Shame In Prioritizing Your Peace, Money or Marrying Well

TV personality and awarded businesswoman shares her secrets of success.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ann Kaplan, author of "How To Be Successful In Spite Of Yourself," is the award-winning CEO of iFinance Canada, recognized as one of Canada's top 3 female business leaders and the author of 5 books. A survivor of childhood abuse who left home at 14, Ann was a divorced mother of two at age 32 with no money when she decided to take control of her life and pursue her own definition of success. Along the way she became a highly successful entrepreneur, public speaker, TV personality and star of "Real Housewives Of Toronto".

Ann is the recipient of the 2017 EY Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year/Finance; The Canadian Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award – twice: 2015, and 2000; the Peak Award of Excellence in Finance, as well as eleven times on the Canada’s Profit 100 list for growth and 11X placement on the Canadian W100 list; she was also recognized as one of Canada’s most inspirational women.