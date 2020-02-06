Police chase on I-55 ends in crash, 2 arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were arrested following a police pursuit that ended on King Drive just off of Interstate 55.

It all started just after 4 a.m. Thursday with a report of shots fired from an attempted vehicle theft out of Downers Grove, Illinois State Police said.

Darien police located the suspects' vehicle at about 4:30 a.m., and began pursuing it on I-55 from Cass Avenue. Darien police lost sight of the vehicle, but state police picked up the pursuit on northbound 55. The vehicle then exited at King Drive and crashed.

Two suspects fled on foot and both were taken into custody. Two guns were also recovered.

No injuries were reported in the crash.