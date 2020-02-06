Midday Fix: Live performance from La Peña Orchestra
La Peña Orchestra
Ana Everling, Constantine Alexander, Connor Bernhard, Stephanie Pielok, Joe DeAngelo, Steve Duncan, Roy McGrath, Hunter Diamond, Josh Hettwer, Gerald Martinez, Dennis Calito, Pete Vale, Evan Salvacion-Levine, Patrick Donley
https://www.lapenaorchestra.com/
Events:
https://navypier.org/winter-music-series/
Thursday, February 6 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. in the Crystal Gardens @ Navy Pier
WINTER MUSIC SERIES FULL SCHEDULE HERE:
Clif Wallace Big Band | Thursday, February 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Crystal Gardens
Eighth Blackbird | Thursday, February 20 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion
Fox Crossing Stringband | Thursday, February 27 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Crystal Gardens
- Winter Music Series is part of Navy Pier’s free, year-round arts and culture programming, designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. In addition to attending Winter Music Series, guests are encouraged to check out other Pier-wide experiences in dining, retail, attractions and more, including the year-round Centennial Wheel.
- Feb 13 – Navy Pier is giving away 2020 free rides on the wheel in honor of Valentine’s Day & National Ferris Wheel Day, must be registered for free ticket here
- Feb 14-16 – NBA Crossover tickets are still available for this event happening at Navy Pier; this will be the most immersive and engaging pop culture event during NBA All-Star. Featuring exclusive product drops from top brands, NBA player appearances, Celebrities & Influencers, Music Performances and much more! Tickets start at $20.
- Feb 23/March 14: Global Connections events: International Carnivale Celebration on February 23 which will feature art, music and dance from across the globe and a colorful Holi celebration
- If there might be interest in an in–studio perfomance from any involved in either/both of these please let me know and I’d be happy to coordinate.
