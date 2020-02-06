× Instagrammer’s coronavirus prank forces plane to make emergency landing

A Canadian Instagrammer has been arrested after announcing on a flight that he might have coronavirus.

James Potok was flying from Toronto to Jamaica when he stood up and said he had just come from China and felt sick.

The pilot, just 30 minutes from landing in Montego Bay, turned the plane around out of caution.

The WestJet plane was carrying 250 passengers.

In an apology, he claims he didn’t get sick from the coronavirus in Wuhan, but a Chinese restaurant called Hu-Han.

Potok is now facing criminal mischief charges and faces 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March.