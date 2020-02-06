× Cook County Jail detainee charged with murder in death of cellmate

CHICAGO — A detainee at Cook County Jail has been charged in the beating death of his cellmate over the weekend.

Christian Gonzalez, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Pedro Ruiz.

Ruiz was discovered unresponsive in his cell shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday by a correctional officer. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez has been jailed since June 2 on attempted murder and other charges in an unrelated case. He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

The Cook County sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the incident:

The office has launched a thorough internal investigation of all the factors involved in this case. We take all acts of violence in the jail extremely seriously and work tirelessly to prevent those intent on committing harm from being able to do so.

