Chicago Scene: Preview of the 11th Cycle For Survival event to beat rare cancers
Sarah McNamara, Mary Kate’s mom and Cycle for Survival Participant
Mary Kate, Rare Cancer Survivor
http://www.cycleforsurvival.org
CHICAGO RIDES TO BEAT RARE CANCERS WITH CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL
Every dollar raised goes to leading-edge cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
WHEN: February 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST
February 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST
February 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST
February 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST
WHERE: Equinox The Loop, 200 West Monroe Street, Chicago IL 60606
Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, is celebrating the 11th year of rides in Chicago. The signature indoor team cycling rides are at Equinox The Loop on February 6, 7, 8 and 9. Instructors from Equinox, Cycle for Survival’s founding partner, will lead more than 2,500 riders throughout the weekend.