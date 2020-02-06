WATCH: President Trump speaks after impeachment acquittal
Chicago-area school closings

Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train

Posted 9:49 AM, February 6, 2020, by

CHICAGO — Police have charged a 31-year-old man in Wednesday’s shooting on a CTA Blue Line train.

Patrick Waldon is expected to appear in bond court Thursday on one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated battery and other lesser charges.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the UIC-Halsted station, located at 430 South Halsted.

Police believe the man who was shot was targeted due to an exchange of words prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story Check back for details.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.