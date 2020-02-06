Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO — Police have charged a 31-year-old man in Wednesday’s shooting on a CTA Blue Line train.

Patrick Waldon is expected to appear in bond court Thursday on one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated battery and other lesser charges.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the UIC-Halsted station, located at 430 South Halsted.

Police believe the man who was shot was targeted due to an exchange of words prior to the shooting.

