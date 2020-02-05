× South Holland man arrested for allegedly robbing teens on Red Line

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old South Holland man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly robbing two teens on the Red Line.

Thomas Collins was arrested at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

Police positively identified him as the man who allegedly robbed a 14-year-old boy on a Red Line train in the 1100 block of North State Street. The incident happened on Jan. 8, police said.

Police said Collins took the boy’s personal property after threatening to shoot him if he did not comply.

Two days later on Jan. 10, Collins allegedly robbed a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 100 block of North State Street on a Red Line train.

Collins has been charged with aggravated robbery, indicating a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

No injuries were reported in both incidents.