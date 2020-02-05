Snow to impact evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter weather is headed into the Chicago area just in time for the afternoon commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for southern counties including Kankakee in Illinois, Iroquois, Porter, Newton, Lake, Jasper and La Porte in Indiana until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Snow is already moving into the southern and western suburbs and should be in Chicago by nightfall.

Accumulations tonight should be in the 1 to 3 inches range with an additional inch or so on the way Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wed 3PM-Thu 12PM for bright purple counties. Light to moderate #snow is expected with 3-5" of accumulation possible. Plan on slippery roads that could impact evening commute, w/ lighter snow amounts Thu AM. #inwx pic.twitter.com/Hwftsrw0AJ — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 5, 2020

The snowmaker system is tracking in from the southwest. This system brought heavy snow to portions of the Plains overnight and basically shutting down most of Oklahoma and Missouri.

The storm is expected to occur mostly in southern Chicagoland and Indiana and it will be an all snow event, meaning no rain.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.