× Report: Pete Rose asks for MLB reinstatement following Astros scandal

Pete Rose has asked Major League Baseball to remove his name from the ineligible list, ESPN reports.

In a petition, Rose and his attorneys claimed that Commissioner Manfred recently opted not to punish Astros players who committed game-changing infractions. They said as a result, MLB should end Rose’s ban that began on Aug. 23, 1989.

Rose was banned for gambling on baseball when he was a manager for the Reds during the 1980s.

His attorneys said Rose’s lifetime ban is “vastly disproportionate” when compared with the Astros players involved in the sign-stealing scheme and punishments of players who took PEDs.

Rose is also seeking a meeting with Commissioner Manfred.

A source told ESPN that Major League Baseball has received Rose’s petition and is reviewing it.