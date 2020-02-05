Man shot on CTA Blue Line train at UIC-Halsted, police say

Posted 11:34 AM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 11:36AM, February 5, 2020

CHICAGO  — A man was shot while aboard a CTA Blue Line train, according to Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the UIC-Halsted station, located at 430 South Halsted.

Detectives and officers are on the scene investigating.

Guglielmi said all train cars have been blanketed in HD camera technology that will help to identify suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

