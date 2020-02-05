× Man injured after crashing SUV into home in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old crashed his SUV into a home on the Northwest Side.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of North Central Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The man told police someone cut him off, causing him to lose control and crash into the house. Police arrived to the scene to find the SUV rolled over on its side.

Police said the driver was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with bruising to his head.

No other injuries were reported. No charges have been filed.

Building inspectors are examining the extent of damage to the house.