Lunchbreak: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Nuoc Cham, Smoked Tofu, and Tart Apple

Posted 12:21 PM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 01:11PM, February 5, 2020
Spencer Blake, Executive Chef Clever Rabbit

Clever Rabbit

2015 W. Division, Chicago, IL

773-697-8711

http://www.cleverrabbitchicago.com

Recipe:

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Nuoc Cham, Smoked Tofu, and Tart Apple

Serves 4-6 People

1lb Brussels Sprouts, Halved

2 TBSP Canola Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

  1. Preheat 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. On a heavy bottomed sheet pan lay out the Brussels Sprouts and coat with oil.  Evenly season with salt.
  3. Roast for 10-12 minutes, until the sprouts are lightly charred and slightly crispy.
  4. Reserve

For the Garnish (Prepare Ahead):

2 Tart Apples, medium dice

1 Package Extra Firm Smoked Tofu, Medium Diced

½ Cup Torn Mint Leaves

½ Cup Torn Thai Basil Leaves

½ Cup Torn Cilantro Leaves

½ Cup Sliced Scallion

Nuoc Cham (Prepare Ahead):

1 TBSP Minced Garlic

1 TBSP Minced Ginger

1 TSP Minced Thai Chili

1 OZ (2T) Rice Wine Vinegar

1 OZ (2T) Lime Juice

1 OZ (2T) Warm Water

1 TBSP Sugar

1 TBSP Sambal Chili Paste

1 TBSP Fish Sauce

Method:

  1. In a Mixing bowl combine the warm water and sugar. Stir until dissolved.  Stir in remaining ingredients.  Can be prepared a day in advance. Reserve.

For the Dish:

Once you have removed the Brussels Sprouts transfer them to a medium sized mixing bowl.  Add the prepared Nuoc Cham, apples, tofu and herbs.  Toss until evenly coated.

Serve immediately in bowls.  The dish should be warm.  This would be a good accompaniment to shrimp or chicken.

