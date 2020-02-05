Lunchbreak: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Nuoc Cham, Smoked Tofu, and Tart Apple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spencer Blake, Executive Chef Clever Rabbit

Clever Rabbit

2015 W. Division, Chicago, IL

773-697-8711

http://www.cleverrabbitchicago.com

Recipe:

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Nuoc Cham, Smoked Tofu, and Tart Apple

Serves 4-6 People

1lb Brussels Sprouts, Halved

2 TBSP Canola Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Preheat 425 degrees Fahrenheit. On a heavy bottomed sheet pan lay out the Brussels Sprouts and coat with oil. Evenly season with salt. Roast for 10-12 minutes, until the sprouts are lightly charred and slightly crispy. Reserve

For the Garnish (Prepare Ahead):

2 Tart Apples, medium dice

1 Package Extra Firm Smoked Tofu, Medium Diced

½ Cup Torn Mint Leaves

½ Cup Torn Thai Basil Leaves

½ Cup Torn Cilantro Leaves

½ Cup Sliced Scallion

Nuoc Cham (Prepare Ahead):

1 TBSP Minced Garlic

1 TBSP Minced Ginger

1 TSP Minced Thai Chili

1 OZ (2T) Rice Wine Vinegar

1 OZ (2T) Lime Juice

1 OZ (2T) Warm Water

1 TBSP Sugar

1 TBSP Sambal Chili Paste

1 TBSP Fish Sauce

Method:

In a Mixing bowl combine the warm water and sugar. Stir until dissolved. Stir in remaining ingredients. Can be prepared a day in advance. Reserve.

For the Dish:

Once you have removed the Brussels Sprouts transfer them to a medium sized mixing bowl. Add the prepared Nuoc Cham, apples, tofu and herbs. Toss until evenly coated.

Serve immediately in bowls. The dish should be warm. This would be a good accompaniment to shrimp or chicken.