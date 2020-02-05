Lombard man kidnapped by Taliban group in Afghanistan: report

LOMBARD, Ill. — A man from Lombard has reportedly been kidnapped in Afghanistan.

According to a report in Newsweek, Mark Frerichs, 57, was taken by militants aligned with the Taliban in the southeastern part of the country.

Frerichs, a former U.S. Navy diver, works as a government contractor.

Newsweek said while no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, U.S. officials believe the Taliban-aligned Haqqani network orchestrated the operation.

Newsweek said they were unable to determine exactly how Frerichs was captured, but efforts to locate and recover him include a joint effort by Departments of State and Defense, along with the FBI.

