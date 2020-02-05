× House panel advances red light camera ban bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A bill that would ban highly-unpopular red light cameras in some parts of Illinois is moving forward in the General Assembly.

A house committee has approved a measure that would prohibit communities without home rule from enacting or enforcing red light camera ordinances.

Home rule municipalities are allowed to pass their own laws, as long as they don’t conflict with state or federal constitutions.

It’s the second time State Rep Dave McSweeney (R-Barrington Hills) has sponsored the bill.

His first attempt was killed by former State Senator Martin Sandoval, who is now charged with taking bribes from red light camera operators.