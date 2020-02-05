Filmmakers expose players’ swindling of McDonald’s Monopoly game money in new documentary ‘McMillions’

Filmmakers Brian Lazarte and Jason Lee Hernandez talk about their new HBO docuseries "McMillions", produced by executive producer Mark Wahlberg, that tells the story on a cooked up schemed by players` who cheated their way to winning million-dollar prizes from McDonald`s promotional Monopoly game.
After the two filmmakers obtained documents from the 2001 Monopoly game scam, they decided to reveal the forgotten truths in a documentary. The six-part documentary series will feature ex-cop "Uncle Jerry" and the mafia who started the crime, and the FBI agent who dug deep to discover the perpetrators of the peel-off game scheme.
You can stream the first series on HBO here.