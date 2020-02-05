Dyson files patent for air-purifying headphones

Posted 11:57 AM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 11:54AM, February 5, 2020
Data pix.

A technology company synonymous with vacuums believes it has come up with a way to purify the air around you.

Dyson wants to develop headphones that could double as an air purifier.

The product houses a filter within the headphones, according to a patent filed in the U.K.

It includes a nozzle that provides filtered air to the user.

Dyson already has a number of air purifiers for the home and a portable one has been in the works for some time, according to a 2018 report.

While Dyson filed for a patent for the product, it's not clear if it will ever hit the market.

