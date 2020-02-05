× Accumulating snow to begin later this afternoon, spreading over the Chicago area tonight into Thursday

Snow will begin to accumulate across counties along and south of Interstate-80 in Illinois and Indiana later this afternoon where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted, spreading north over the remainder of northeast Illinois this Wednesday evening, causing hazardous driving conditions to develop during the evening commute.

As low pressure moves northeast up the Ohio River Valley, snow is expected to continue overnight into Thursday impacting the morning commute over much of the area with gusty northeast winds producing some lake-effect enhancement along the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the city of Chicago and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana where accumulations will continue into Thursday night. Snow will gradually end from the west later Thursday/Thursday night.

Storm total accumulations will range from 3 to 5-inches generally south of Interstate-80 decreasing to 1 to 3-inches along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. An additional inch or snow may be attributed to lake-effect snow showers later Thursday/Thursday night in Chicago into the northwest corner of Indiana adjacent to Lake Michigan.