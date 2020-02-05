× 3-inch-plus snowfall reported along/south of Interstate-80 with more to come

Snow has accumulated rapidly early this Wednesday evening across counties along and south of Interstate-80. As of 8PM CST, reports of snow falling at a moderate to heavy rate has accumulated close to or over three-inches in a 2 to 3-hour period at Homewood in Cook County, Morris in Grundy County, Joliet in Will County, Munster in Lake County, Indiana and South Haven in Porter County, Indiana.

A check with current weather radar (map below) shows more on the way with accumulating snow rapidly spreading north into DeKalb, Kendall, Kane and DuPage Counties.

Here are some snowfall totals received between 5 and 8PM CST…

Location/snow (inches)

Homewood, IL…3.5

South haven, IN…3.0

Morris, IL…2.6

Munster,IN…2.6

Joliet, IL…2.5

Dyer, IN…2.3

Coal City, IL…2.2

Portage,IN…2.0

Gary, IN…1,8

Mokena, IL…1.8

Oak Forest, IL…1.7

Herscher,IL…1.5

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…