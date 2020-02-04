× Which cold season had the least amount of days with single digits or lower temperatures?

Dear Tom,

We have been quite mild so far this winter with few single-digit or lower temperatures. Which cold season had the least amount of days with single digits or lower temperatures?

Joseph Zwick

Dear Joseph,

So far this cold season, the city has recorded single-digit or lower temperatures three times, a record early-season low of 7 on November 12 and lows of 5 and on January 18-19, but there could still be more cold weather ahead. The fewest number of sub 10-degree days for an entire cold season is three, recorded in 1881-82 with the lowest reading of one above. There have been five cold seasons with four days, most recently in 2011-12, when the season’s lowest was five on January 15, 19 and 20. On the cold side of the ledger, the cold seasons with the most sub 10-degree days were 50 in 1977-78 and 49 in 1976-77.