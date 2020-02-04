U.S. soldier from Palatine killed in Okinawa recreational diving accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALATINE, Ill. — A U.S. soldier from Palatine was killed Sunday morning in a recreational diving accident off the coast of Okinawa.

Staff Sgt. Matt Morgan, 30, was a dive instructor for the Army and stationed in Okinawa.

On Sunday morning, Morgan led three other divers on a technical, but recreational dive near the USS Emmons. The USS Emmons was a WWII warship that had sunk and is a popular diving spot.

The US military said what happened next is still under investigation. A Stars and Stripes story published Monday said Morgan was heading to surface when a boat drew noticed he was drifting away.

The other dives tried to grab Morgan, but he was reportedly sinking too fast to catch up. His body was recovered Monday afternoon.

His funeral arrangements have not been made public yet as the investigation continues.