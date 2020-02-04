Suspect claiming to have coronavirus sprays Lysol on food inside Joliet Walmart: police

JOLIET, Ill. – Police are seeking the public’s help after a suspect allegedly sprayed Lysol on multiple products in a Joliet Walmart.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, authorities were dispatched to the Walmart on the 1400 block of Route 59 on a report of two suspects who entered the store.

One of the suspects put on a yellow medical mask and began spraying Lysol on produce, clothing and other items, according to police.

The masked suspect also had a sign on his back that stated “Caution I have the Coronavirus,” police said.

The suspects were last seen in a white 2003 GMC Yukon.

The suspects are both believed to be white men, possibly in their 20s.

Walmart estimates the loss of produce at more than $7,300 and the cleanup costing more than $2,400.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department.