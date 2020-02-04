Suspect claiming to have coronavirus sprays Lysol on food inside Joliet Walmart: police

Posted 2:58 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 01:56PM, February 4, 2020

Photo Gallery

JOLIET, Ill. – Police are seeking the public’s help after a suspect allegedly sprayed Lysol on multiple products in a Joliet Walmart.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, authorities were dispatched to the Walmart on the 1400 block of Route 59 on a report of two suspects who entered the store.

One of the suspects put on a yellow medical mask and began spraying Lysol on produce, clothing and other items, according to police.

The masked suspect also had a sign on his back that stated “Caution I have the Coronavirus,” police said.

The suspects were last seen in a white 2003 GMC Yukon.

The suspects are both believed to be white men, possibly in their 20s.

Walmart estimates the loss of produce at more than $7,300 and the cleanup costing more than $2,400.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.