× Stoneman Douglas H.S. names baseball stadium after Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo

PARKLAND, Fla. – One of the things that Cubs’ fans have learned about their prominent first baseman is that he’s never afraid to support his alma mater in Florida.

In 2018, Anthony Rizzo showed that in a number of ways.

After donating $150,000 to Stoneman Douglas High School the previous November to help install lights at their baseball field, he held a fundraiser that Februaty to raise another $150,000 to get enough money to fund the campaign. A month later, when the school was suffering through the horror of a mass shooting that left 17 students and teachers dead, Rizzo left Cubs’ spring training in Mesa, Arizona to give a speech of support to the community.

The bond between athlete and alma mater is very strong in this case, and this week, Stoneman Douglas had one way to honor Rizzo for his contributions to the school.

Rizzo’s Family Foundation announced that the baseball field at Stoneman Douglas High School was officially named after the first baseman this week. A picture on the group’s Instagram showed a banner saying “Anthony Rizzo Field” underneath the scoreboard along with his No. 7 jersey.

Proud of where I came from and honored to be a part of the new lights at MSD. Shout out to my brother Johnny who played a huge part in making this happen and everyone else who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality. Go get 'em Eagles! https://t.co/5OI2cI3x2F — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 4, 2020

After the dedication, Rizzo wrote on Twitter that he’s “Proud of where I came from and honored to be a part of the new lights at MSD. Shout out to my brother Johnny who played a huge part in making this happen and everyone else who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality. Go get ’em Eagles!”