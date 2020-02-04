Portillo’s new Beef Bus heading to cities across the country

Posted 10:44 AM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:36AM, February 4, 2020
CHICAGO — Portillo's is taking its menu on the road with an aptly named bus.

Fans have the chance to decide which cities the Beef Bus will visit through a new online voting campaign that was launched on Monday.

The bus will offer the famed Chicago area institution's staples: Hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, Italian beef sandwiches and cheese sauce.

The first round of voting ends April 30.

Portillo's enthusiasts can track the truck on Instagram and Twitter.

To vote for the Beef Bus' next stop visit portillos.com/vote.

For more information on the Beef Bus visit portillos.com/beefbus.

