Police: 16-year-old critical, 18-year-old injured following South Side shooting

Posted 9:35 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:45PM, February 4, 2020

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following a South Side double shooting Tuesday night, police said.

Just after 8:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of West 38th Place on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male were standing on the sidewalk when they heard gunshots.

The 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was transported to Comer in critical condition. The 18-year-old was shot in the hip and right arm and was transported to University of Chicago in stable condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

