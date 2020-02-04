Officers wounded in Lisle cigar lounge shooting released from hospital

LISLE, Ill. — Two officers wounded in a shooting at a suburban cigar lounge that left two others dead are now home from the hospital.

55-year-old Lloyd Graham, a retired special agent, and 48-year-old Kaiton Bullock, a state trooper, were wounded in a shooting at Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle on January 24.

Tuesday, Illinois State Police posted on their Facebook page that Graham and Bullock had been released from the hospital and were recovering at home.

Retired state trooper 51-year-old Gregory Rieves was killed in the shooting. Lisle police said 51-year-old woman Lisa McMullan was with the men at the cigar lounge when she open fired on the men and shot herself in the head.

A clear motive has not been determined regarding the shooting, but a search of the shooter’s condo provided authorities with more information. Police said “I hate you…hope you two die!” was written on the wall of McMullan’s condo. Rieves’ name was listed on the wall along with another man.

Police made contact with the second man listed and he was not at the cigar lounge the night of the shooting nor was he harmed.