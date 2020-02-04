Man stabbed on Jackson Red Line platform Tuesday afternoon

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon on the Jackson Red Line platform, police said.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the station, located in the 200 block of South State Street, on the report of a stabbing.

A 26-year-old man was on the platform when a woman, approximately 30 years old, approached and began a verbal altercation with the man.

Police said she then produced a knife and stabbed the man then fled through the station.

The woman was identified by on-scene witnesses and placed into custody by responding officers.

The man sustained a laceration to the left arm and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Charges are pending.

