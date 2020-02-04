Lunchbreak: Argentine Beef Dumplings

Chef Jeff Sauer
AceBounce Ping Pong Bar & Restaurant Chicago
230 N. Clark St.
Chicago, 60601
Recipe:
Argentine Beef Dumplings
Spiced Chimichurri – 1 pint yield
1 cup Olive oil
1.5 tbsp smoked paprika
1.5 tbsp red chili flakes
1.5 tbsp dried oregano
1 tsp sea salt
2ea garlic cloves
¾ cup balsamic vinegar
- Combine oil, paprika, chili flake, and oregano in sauce pot. Heat gently and cook until it starts to bubble slightly.
- While dry ingredients are cooking, finely mince the garlic cloves
- Once the mix begins to bubble, add the garlic and salt and remove from heat to cool to room temp
- Once cooled, add vinegar and mix thoroughly.
Argentine Beef Filling – 3lb yield Makes roughly 35-40 dumplings
2lb beef chuck roast or round roast (leaner)
¾ cup ground cumin
¾ cup smoked paprika
¾ cup dried oregano
¾ cup mild chili powder
3tbsp kosher salt
1cup Coca Cola
4cups beef stock (more if heat is on too high and reduces too far)
Golden raisins
½ ea Yellow onion, small dice
8ea Garlic cloves, minced
1ea Red bell peppers, small dice
½ cup Olive oil
To Taste Kosher Salt
To Taste ground black pepper
- On the stove, heat a Dutch oven, or heavy bottom pot, and add half of the olive oil. While the oil is getting hot, season the beef with cumin, oregano, chili powder, and salt. Sear the beef on all sides to form a brown crust.
- Once the meat is fully browned, deglaze the pot with the coca cola and beef stock. Cover and let simmer for about 2 hours or until the beef is tender and shreds apart.
- Once the beef has reached the desired softness, remove from the liquid and let cool enough to shred into pieces. Reserve braising liquid.
- In a separate sauté pan, add the remaining olive oil and heat up. Add raisins, garlic, onion, and bell pepper and cook until they become soft.
- Once soft, add the shredded beef back in and heat up. Add the reserved braising liquid back into the mixture a little at a time until the consistency becomes nicely coated but oversaturated.
- Season with salt and pepper and cool until use.
Making the Argentine Dumpling
Egg Wash
1ea whole egg, beaten
1tbsp water
Build
1ea wonton skin (round or square)
1tbsp beef mixture
- Lay out the wonton skins on a cutting board. Place 1tbsp of the beef mixture into the middle of the wonton.
- Using a pastry brush, brush a little bit of the egg wash around all edges of the wonton skin.
- Fold wonton in half moon so the filling is in the middle.
- Crimp the edges tightly to seal in filling.
Cooking Techniques
Deep Frying
- In a Dutch oven, preheat vegetable, canola, or soybean oil to 350 degrees.
- Gently place dumplings in oil and fry for approximately 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Remove from oil and let dry on paper towels.
Blanch and Pan Fry
- Bring a pot of water to a boil.
- Gently place dumplings in water and cook for approximately 2 minutes
- Remove from water and let dry thoroughly on a towel.
- Once dry, heat up a small amount of oil in a sauté pan. Carefully add the dumplings and cook about 1-2 minutes per side until lightly browned.
- Remove from pan and let dry on paper towel.