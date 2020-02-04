High waves, lakeshore flooding today ahead of Wednesday’s expected snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — High waves could be seen along the Lake Michigan shoreline Tuesday morning as a Lakeshore Flood Advisory goes into effect across the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, 30 to 35 mph winds could build waves from 8 to 11 feet. The advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A period of strong & gusty northeasterly winds will drive wave action up later tonight, building to 8 to 11 feet (occasionally higher to 14 ) through Tuesday. The increased wave action is expected to result in addt'l shoreline erosion &flooding along the lakeshore. pic.twitter.com/NqXIyBwlok — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 3, 2020

Flooding from the increased waves and ongoing shoreline erosion has already closed portions of the Lakefront Trail. According to the Chicago Park District, the pedestrian trail was closed from Fullerton Avenue to North Avenue, and the pedestrian and bike trails were closed from Oak Street to Ohio Street.

Later this week, the WGN Weather Center predicts there will be accumulating snowfall. It's expected to begin Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning before tapering to flurries.

