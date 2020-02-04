× Damage reported after 5.0 quake strikes near Puerto Rico

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock has rattled southern Puerto Rico, causing some cracks but no reported injuries in a region that has been shaken by continuing quakes for more than a month.

Officials in the southwest coastal town of Guayanilla reported a cracked wall and arch near a municipal pool that had already been closed to the public.

It also prompted re-inspections of homes, schools and other buildings. Tuesday’s 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT) quake struck 9 miles (15 kilometers) south-southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 4 miles (7 kilometers).

It was felt across the island.