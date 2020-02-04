Damage reported after 5.0 quake strikes near Puerto Rico

Posted 12:30 PM, February 4, 2020, by
earthquakegeneric

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock has rattled southern Puerto Rico, causing some cracks but no reported injuries in a region that has been shaken by continuing quakes for more than a month.

Officials in the southwest coastal town of Guayanilla reported a cracked wall and arch near a municipal pool that had already been closed to the public.

It also prompted re-inspections of homes, schools and other buildings. Tuesday’s 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT) quake struck 9 miles (15 kilometers) south-southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 4 miles (7 kilometers).

It was felt across the island.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.