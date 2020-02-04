× CPS Chef Council to bring local food luminaries to cafeterias

CHICAGO — The city’s vibrant food scene will be helping public school students eat healthy and yummy lunches.

CPS announced Tuesday it’s launching a Chef Council to tap into local top cooking talent to coordinate nutritious and delicious menus for the system’s 360,000 students.

The first lunch served district-wide in celebration of Black History Month was a chicken stew recipe from Chef Josephine “Mother” Wade, owner of Josephine’s Southern Cooking in Chatham and at McCormick Place.

Wade herself was on had at Deneen Elementary School in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, serving her stew to the students.

She was joined by CPS CEO Janice Jackson.

Other noted Chicago chefs will be contributing meal ideas throughout the school year.