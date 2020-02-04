CPD hosts community meetings to get feedback on new policies

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is holding four community conversations to get feedback on new policies revised under the consent decree with the Department of Justice.

The first meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Truman College in Uptown. Another will be Wednesday night at Kennedy King College in Englewood.

Citizens can give their input on new regulations dealing with the use of force, crisis intervention, hate crimes and use of body cams.

You can find information on the later meetings here.