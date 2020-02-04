× Chicago schools inspector general steps down amid complaints

CHICAGO — The inspector general of Chicago Public Schools is stepping down after the school board hired a law firm to investigate complaints that he berated employees and created a toxic workplace.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Monday that she has accepted Nicholas Schuler’s resignation.

His last day on the job will be Feb. 29.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that anonymous complainants said the 52-year-old Schuler has “created a toxic workplace for everyone” and that he is “verbally abusive” and slams doors.

The city’s school board hired a law firm to investigate the allegations.