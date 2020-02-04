Chicago rapper gets 99 years in mom’s murder-for-hire killing

CHICAGO — An aspiring Chicago rapper who posted a video on YouTube of himself throwing thousands of dollars that he inherited from his mother to his “fans” has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for her 2012 murder-for-hire killing.

Thirty-year-old Qaw’mane Wilson was sentenced Friday by a Cook County judge who also sentenced the gunman, Eugene Spencer, to 100 years.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that both men were convicted last March of first-degree murder, attempted murder and home invasion in the killing of Yolanda Holmes.

Prosecutors said Holmes doted on Wilson, her only child, and spent lavishly on him, but he wanted more.