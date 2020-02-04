5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, III — A 5-year-old boy and an elderly man were killed in an apartment fire in Cicero.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a two-story apartment building, located at 4726 West 12th Place.

Fire crews arrived to the scene to find the back of the building fully engulfed. Several residents made it out safely and alerted crews that a 5-year-old boy and his grandfather were still inside.

Officials found the 5-year-old boy unresponsive in a second-floor unit, but were unable to save him. The interior search for the elderly man was called off due to the deteriorating conditions of the fire. His body was recovered several hours later.

About 70 firefighters reported to the scene. Fire officials said they had difficulty controlling the blaze due to windy conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the 15 people displaced after the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.