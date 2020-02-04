× 1 seriously injured after rollover crash involving ambulance on SB I-355

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash involving an ambulance on I-355.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after an ambulance and another vehicle crashed in the southbound lanes of I-355 near 163rd Street.

Illinois State Police said the driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the ambulance have minor injuries, and were not transported. The ambulance was not transporting any patients at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Southbound I-355 is closed at 159th. Expect major delays in and around the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

