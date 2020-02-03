× Woman struck, killed after getting out of vehicle on I-57 Sunday

MATTESON, Ill. — A 25-year-old Gary woman was struck and killed Sunday night after exiting a vehicle pulled over on I-57 Sunday night.

Just after 9:15 p.m., Illinois State Police were dispatched to northbound I-57 near Lincoln Highway on the report of a pedestrian struck.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray GMC was stopped on the right shoulder of the expressway. The woman, a passenger, exited the vehicle and began to walk in the active lane of traffic, police said.

The woman, 25, of Gary, was struck by a black Jeep and later died at a local hospital.

All lanes of northbound I-57 were shut down just before 9:30 p.m. and reopened at 2:20 a.m. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Shortly after the lanes were reopened, a person was killed and a state trooper was injured on northbound I-57 near 147th Street. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.