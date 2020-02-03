Vehicle slams in Lincolnwood gas pump, causes gas to flow into street and sewer

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — A hazmat situation developed Sunday night in Lincolnwood after a vehicle slammed into a gas pump and took off, police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a BP station, located in the 7200 block of Cicero, on the report of a hit-and-run to a gas pump.

Authorities said when they arrived, gas was flowing out of the ground and into the street on Cicero Avenue. The Lincolnwood Public Works Department was called to assist by placing sand and establishing barricades.

Police said one of the gas pumps suffered underground damage after the hit-and-run. Before the pumps were shut off, 275 gallons of gas had flowed from the ground.

Authorities determined the sewer system’s environment was unstable and not safe. The gas station called an environment hazardous material contractor to clean up the gas on site. The fie department flushed the sewer with water to reportedly mitigate any safety issues.

Police were able to track down the driver and issued a citation.