Trooper injured in crash on I-57; Northbound lanes closed at 147th

POSEN, Ill. — A state trooper was injured in a crash that has shut down portions of I-57.

All northbound lanes of I-57 are closed at 147th Street after a crash involving two vehicles.

NB I-57 – All lanes CLOSED at 147th for investigation into serious crash involving a state trooper. Traffic being forced off at 147th. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 3, 2020

The trooper was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. At least one other person in the second vehicle was injured. That person is in serious condition.

Northbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues.