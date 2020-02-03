× The Bears had a few moments to shine before Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – This was supposed to be the day in which fans thought they’d be “Club Dubbing” their way to a championship. But after a season that could be described as a “Club Dud,” Bears’ fans could only watch the game at Hard Rock Stadium with a bit of heartache as they wonder what could have been.

Seeing Patrick Mahomes and Robbie Gould enjoy solid games for their respective teams was part of that, and perhaps made it a little more painful to see during an entertaining Super Bowl.

Yet the team wasn’t totally shut out of the festivities, especially before the game, when a number of tributes featured the Bears prior to kickoff.

To the man that started it all – Happy birthday, Papa Bear. 🐻⬇️#Bears100 | #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/6X6qDWIkDu — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 2, 2020

Sunday was the birthday of the late founder of the team George S. Halas, and the NFL made sure that “Papa Bear” had his moment before the game.

On his birthday, George "Papa Bear" Halas was featured prominently in the Bears' segment during the ceremony honoring of the NFL's All-Time Team at #SuperBowl. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/2Iozgg3Mag — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 2, 2020

During the pregame tribute to the NFL’s All-100th Anniversary Team, Halas was featured prominently with a few other Bears that were named to the exclusive list. That includes a very special running back, who had two honors on this night.

Like Halas, the late Payton was featured prominently with other greats on the All-100th Anniversary Team who had creative names. “Sweetness,” of course, was the moniker given to the man who led the NFL in rushing for a number of years. Later, his family got the chance to share the spotlight.

Great to see @paytonsun & @BrittneyPayton on the field for another Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presentation at #SuperBowlLIV. This year it's @Jaguars DE @CalaisCampbell who gets the honor. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4IKKXMZ6Rl — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 3, 2020

Walter’s son Jarrett and daughter Brittney were part of a ceremony to honor Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell for winning the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It’s given to the players in the NFL who makes a significant contribution to his community through charitable efforts in a given year.

But with it being the 100th anniversary of the league, the matriarch of the franchise had to make an appearance, too.

Great to see Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey in Fox Sports' brilliantly produced #SuperBowlLIV opening montage. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/iIYBD0CZWf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 2, 2020

Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey was featured in a lengthy pregame video created by Fox Sports, which depicted a young fan running through a few cities on his way to the Super Bowl.

Handing the 🏈 off to the next generation. Go behind the scenes at Halas Hall and the making of that 🔥 #SBLIV commercial! pic.twitter.com/qNQhDjv2VR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 3, 2020

Shortly after the video aired, the Bears released a behind the scenes taping of this moment inside the Walter Payton Center at Halas Hall.