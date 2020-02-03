Police searching for two people accused of spitting on, robbing a 60-year-old man on CTA bus

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for two people they believe are responsible for an aggravated battery and robbery against a 60-year-old man on a CTA bus.

Police said two people spit on the 60-year-old, sprayed him with pepper spray and took his possessions while he was on a CTA State Street bus on Roosevelt Road around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

Police described one of the offenders as an African American female wearing a black-colored jacket with grey colored hoodie, black pants, white shoes and pink head band.

Officials said the second offender was also an African American female who was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and beige-colored plaid headband.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Area Central at 312-747-8380.