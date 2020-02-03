× Nearly $40 million worth of marijuana sold in Illinois’ first month of legal sales

CHICAGO — The first month of legal marijuana sales in Illinois generated $39,247,840.83, according to The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Dispensaries across the state sold 972,045 items during the month of January. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $30,611,632.22, while out-of-state sales netted $8,636,208.61.

“The successful launch of the Illinois’ legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. JB Pritzker.

The administration says it hopes to provide multiple points of entry into the industry and wants to ensure legalization is accessible for all state residents.