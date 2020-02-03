× Mild temperatures exit, snow likely Midweek

February’s open has brought a continuation of mild winter weather. The month’s first 3 days each posted double-digit temperature surpluses. The city’s official high reached 48 degrees early Monday afternoon before increasing northeast winds sent temps into a slow fall. Much stronger winds on Tuesday are forecast to raise 12 foot waves on lake Michigan, posing a flood threat along the Illinois shoreline. The brisk winds will also limit daytime temperatures to the more typical low and mid 30-degree range. Through Monday, seasonal snowfall at O’Hare International Airport was running 3.4 inches below normal, while Midway was scant 7.5 inches. Current forecasts suggest much of these deficits may be erased Wednesday night and Thursday due to a growing likelihood of significant snow. Following the snow, temperatures are expected to average at, or just above normal for early February.