× Merrillville man arrested after 7 dogs found in ‘squalid conditions’; guns, drugs confiscated

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A 40-year-old Merrillville man was arrested after neglected dogs, drugs and guns were allegedly found.

Demario Young was taken into custody on Jan. 28 in the 900 block of West 67th Place following a two-month investigation.

Police said seven dogs were found in “squalid conditions” in the garage of the home. The floors of the cages were allegedly covered with feces and urine. Police said the dogs appeared to be malnourished and at least one of them had scars commonly associated with dogfighting.

Police received 100 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of heroin. Three assault rifles and two handguns were also recovered from a safe inside the residence.

Young was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possible animal cruelty charges.