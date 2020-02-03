Lincoln Park HS student walkout planned over basketball team suspension, faculty shake-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A group of students at Lincoln Park High School plan to walk out of class Monday morning after the removal of several faculty members and the suspension of the varsity boy's basketball season.

That walkout is planned for 10:35 a.m.

On Friday, Chicago Public Schools removed Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield. A dean and a coach were also reassigned.

Early last month, CPS removed head basketball coach Pat Gordon in connection with an overnight team trip to Detroit during Christmas break. CPS is investigating claims a student had sex on that trip. The trip was not sponsored by the school.

The students organizing the walkout believe the basketball team should be allowed to play while CPS looks into the allegations. Some parents told WGN they think the actions taken by CPS were drastic.

A player from the basketball team even started a Change.org petition to reverse the team's suspension. It has over 1,500 signatures.

CPS officials told WGN the actions they took were necessary.

Parents are invited to a meeting Monday night where officials will discuss the school's leadership changes in the wake of the misconduct allegations.