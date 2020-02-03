× Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Illinois and Indiana counties bordering Lake Michigan Tuesday/Tuesday night

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will be in effect later tonight and Tuesday along the Illinois Lake Michigan shore line. For the Indiana shoreline the Lakeshore Flood Advisory will be in effect early Tuesday morning through Tuesday and Tuesday night (Advisory highlighted in light green on the headlined map).

With the lake waters at near-record high levels, north to northeast winds are expected to gradually strengthen gusting over 30 mph tonight and Tuesday, building 8 to 11-foot waves along the Illinois and Indiana lakeshore. Flooding and beach erosion will be possible in low-lying and flood-prone shoreline areas.