Homicides, shootings significantly up in Chicago compared to this time last year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Shootings and homicides are significantly up in the city compared to this time last year.

38 people have been killed so far in 2020 versus 25 during the same period in 2019. 187 people have been shot versus 127.

This past weekend, Marlin Gaines became the eighth juvenile to die from gun violence so far in 2020. At this time last year, no juveniles were killed.

“He was my baby,” grandfather Laurence Johnson said. “Whatever it is, they didn’t have to kill him.”

Gaines was shot at 56th and Marshfield Sunday afternoon and later died at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Early Sunday morning, a Chicago firefighter was shot in Albany Park after he responded to the report of a car fire. Police believe he was an unintended target.

The president of the Chicago Firefighters Union issued the following statement after the shooting.

"More and more gun offenders are released from jail the more dangerous our streets become. Firefighters and paramedics are only there to help our citizens when they are having their worst day. Local 2's been told they don't believe our member was targeted, but that's no relief for him or his family as they try to heal their wounds, both physically and mentally. Thanks to all the men and women of Local 2 for making the Chicago Fire Dept the world class organization it is.”

Late last week, CPD interim superintendent Charlie Beck announced big changes in the organizational structure of the department. He said more officers will be stationed in the neighborhoods they serve and announced the creation of a specific homicide crime unit.