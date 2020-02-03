× Bulls guard Zach LaVine will take part in the 2020 All-Star Three-Point Contest

CHICAGO – If the Bulls had their way, he’d be taking part in the competition taking place at the United Center on February 16th – the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

But Zach LaVine wasn’t chosen as a reserve by the coaches last week despite a strong season with the Bulls in which he’s averaging 24.9 points per game and over 28 in the month of January. So instead the guard is going to take part in the annual Saturday night festivities at All-Star Weekend, only in a different event than usual.

LaVine confirmed on Tuesday that he will take part in the three-point contest that takes place at the United Center on February 15th. The league has not officially confirmed that he’s a participant.

It’s a change for LaVine, who won the Slam Dunk Contest with the Timberwolves at the 2015 All-Star Weekend in New York then in 2016 in Toronto. Some might have thought he’d try for a third title in the event, which would tie him with Nate Robinson for the most in history, but the guard apparently has decided to try something new.

In just 54 games, LaVine already has a career-high in three-pointers with 154 as the Bulls have tried to set up their shooters for more attempts during the 2019-2020 season. His 410 attempts are a career-high as well as he’s hitting 37.4 percent of his attempts, and if the guard wins the event, he’d become the first in NBA All-Star history to win the dunk and three-point contests in their career.

Joe Harris of the Nets is the defending champion of the event and is one of those reportedly set to take part in the event.